Adele Enjoys Yacht Trip as She Continues Italian Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul - See Photos

Adele and Rich Paul were taking it easy as they sailed on the Sardinian coast

Adele continued her summer getaway with boyfriend Rich Paul on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo on Saturday.

The Grammy-winner, 34, went for a chic and casual look aboard a yacht with friends, opting for a v-neck black top with high-waisted black pants. The look was completed with minimal makeup, a sleek bun and chunky gold hoops.

Flip flops and a dark shade of nail polish for a sleek mani-pedi brought the whole "summering on a boat" vibe together.

In contrast, sports agent Paul, 40, opted for a bright floral button-down of bold blues, pinks and oranges.

Adele was also seen wearing a stack of three four-leaf clover Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, worth $4,000 each, with a set of rings on the fourth finger of her left hand.

She sparked engagement rumors with Paul in February when she arrived at the BRIT Awards wearing a gorgeous diamond ring.

She sparked engagement rumors with Paul in February when she arrived at the BRIT Awards wearing a gorgeous diamond ring. She's since played it coy when asked about their potential marriage plans.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" Adele said of her ring on The Graham Norton Show in February after the talk show host pointed out the jewelry.

The "Easy On Me" singer and Paul have been publicly dating since July 2021, when they were seen together at an NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The singer explained, "I was blessed with him and he's just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off," Adele recently told BBC's Desert Island Discs about her relationship with Paul.

Big plans may just be in the chanteuse's future — amid swirling rumors that her previously canceled Vegas residency will start in November, she has also discussed the possibility of having more children.

"I'm definitely open to it," Adele told Winfrey. "I would like more children. It wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

She also spoke about her hopes for her son Angelo, including how she simply wants him to be a "good and happy person."