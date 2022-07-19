Adele Smiles While Enjoying Romantic Italy Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul and Friends

Adele and Paul sparked engagement rumors earlier this year after the "Easy on Me" singer was spotted wearing a large diamond ring

Adele looks in great spirits enjoying a summer getaway with boyfriend Rich Paul and friends in Porto Cervo!

Adele seems happy to be spending down time with her loved ones!

On Tuesday, the "Easy on Me" singer-songwriter was spotted on vacation in Porto Cervo, Italy, with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and friends.

Donning a flowing, multi-colored dress, large sunglasses and straight hair, Adele, 34, is seen in one photo blocking the sun from her eyes while sitting on a yacht alongside Paul, 40, who's wearing a white, pink, blue and orange sweater with white pants and aviator sunglasses.

Adele and fiance Rich Paul are seen boarding a boat in Sardinia, Italy - 19 Jul 2022 Adele | Credit: Shutterstock

Another photo finds Adele in the same outfit, smiling ear-to-ear as she walks with friends away from a car.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs earlier this month, the musician reflected on her last-minute choice to call off her shows in Las Vegas earlier this year.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," Adele told the BBC host Lauren Laverne. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

She also explained that money wasn't the issue, it was simply because the show was not "good enough."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele) Adele | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Adele

"You can't buy me, you can't buy me for nothing," she explained. "I'm not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we're going to lose loads of money."

Elsewhere in the same interview, Adele opened up about her desire to have more children following son Angelo, 9½, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," she said. "It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I've got Angelo. I just want to be happy."

Speaking about motherhood, Adele said it has changed her in "every single way."

"Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom," she noted.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Adele and Rich Paul | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The "Hello" singer added that her son is already following in her footsteps and appears to love music as much as she does.

"Angelo has just fallen in love with music. He's been into video games the last few years, which is very much his dad's area, not mine. We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music. It's not like I'm like, 'Well did you know? Obviously ... '"

"We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart," she continued. "And when we're talking about it, he's like, 'What do you think this means?' I'm like, 'I don't know. It could mean this, it could mean that.' It's just heavenly."

Also during the chat, Adele opened up about her divorce from Konecki, 48, which was finalized last March.

When asked if their breakup was "tough," Adele explained, "It was, but it was never really tricky because we're such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life."

The "Oh My God" musician, who is currently dating Paul, added, "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen. I was blessed with him and he's just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off."

Adele sparked engagement rumors with Paul in February as she sported what appeared to be a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards. She's since played it coy when asked about their potential marriage plans.