Adele Enjoys a Date Night with Rich Paul at Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Game

Adele and Rich Paul had another courtside date night with one of their favorite basketball teams!

The couple was photographed having a great time as they sat side by side in the front row of the Los Angeles Lakers 2023 NBA Playoffs game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The "Easy on Me" singer, 34, looked comfortable in a matching gray sweatshirt and sweatpants by Klutch Athletics, a brand co-created by Paul, while her beau, 41, wore a full-body white and green tracksuit with patterns on it.

The two are known to be avid NBA fans, having been on multiple dates courtside of several games since they began dating in 2021. The duo made their first public appearance together during an NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, and have been more recently spotted at L.A. Lakers games.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Grammy-award winner admitted in a live stream event for the premiere of her "I Drink Wine" music video in October that there were several things that made her happy, including online shopping and her dogs, as well as her boyfriend and basketball.

"And then making special time for Rich," Adele said. "The [NBA] season just started, and I'm actually a really big basketball fan, thank God."

The pair recently made a rare public appearance together at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the singer won best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me." Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, they did pose for a handful of photos inside the event.

Adele briefly opened up about her relationship with Paul in her cover story for ELLE's September issue, saying, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him."

RELATED Video: Adele and James Corden Cry — and Sing! — Together in Emotional Final Carpool Karaoke Episode

When asked by ELLE if she would ever want to remarry, after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares son Angelo — the star replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"I definitely want more kids," Adele explained. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."