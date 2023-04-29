Adele Enjoys a Date Night with Rich Paul at Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Game

Adele was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with her boyfriend's brand Klutch Athletics

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 29, 2023 04:41 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Adele and Rich Paul had another courtside date night with one of their favorite basketball teams!

The couple was photographed having a great time as they sat side by side in the front row of the Los Angeles Lakers 2023 NBA Playoffs game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The "Easy on Me" singer, 34, looked comfortable in a matching gray sweatshirt and sweatpants by Klutch Athletics, a brand co-created by Paul, while her beau, 41, wore a full-body white and green tracksuit with patterns on it.

The two are known to be avid NBA fans, having been on multiple dates courtside of several games since they began dating in 2021. The duo made their first public appearance together during an NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, and have been more recently spotted at L.A. Lakers games.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Adele attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The Grammy-award winner admitted in a live stream event for the premiere of her "I Drink Wine" music video in October that there were several things that made her happy, including online shopping and her dogs, as well as her boyfriend and basketball.

"And then making special time for Rich," Adele said. "The [NBA] season just started, and I'm actually a really big basketball fan, thank God."

The pair recently made a rare public appearance together at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the singer won best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me." Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, they did pose for a handful of photos inside the event.

Adele briefly opened up about her relationship with Paul in her cover story for ELLE's September issue, saying, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him."

When asked by ELLE if she would ever want to remarry, after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares son Angelo — the star replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"I definitely want more kids," Adele explained. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

