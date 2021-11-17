Adele Encourages John Mayer to Tie the Knot: 'I Miss Being Married'

Adele may have gone through a divorce, but that doesn't mean she's closed the door on marriage — and she doesn't think John Mayer should, either.

The musicians sat down for a chat on SiriusXM Hits 1, and Mayer, a longtime bachelor, asked the "Easy on Me" singer whether he should ever tie the knot.

Though Adele, 33, has had her ups and downs with marriage — her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki was finalized in March — she was quick to encourage Mayer's own matrimony.

"Oh, yes. You should get married," she said. "Yes. I think, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage. I know that some people probably think that I wouldn't think that, you know, like I gave up on it. But yes, I think you should."

The star made it clear that while she wasn't quite sure where her ringing endorsement of marriage came from, she hadn't had the idea of it spoiled for her by divorce.

"I can't really say why, but I'm definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am," she said. "The feeling I had, in being married was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life. Sadly, it didn't work out. But, you know, I miss being married."

Mayer, 44, appeared happy to heed her advice, telling Adele: "Awww. I'm going to get myself married one of these days."

The "Wild Blue" singer, whose last public relationship, with Katy Perry, ended in 2015, praised Adele's answers to his questions about marriage in an Instagram post, writing that her response was "as evolved, honest and insightful as the rest of what she shared in our conversation."

Marriage appears to be on Mayer's mind as of late, as he told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in February that there was only "one thing left" on his bucket list — a wife and kids.

"That would be — that would complete all of it," he said. "And I thought about this as recently as last night. 'Cause my brothers are both married and have children… My dad was 50 when he had me. I think if I work backwards, it's 50. Forty-eight, 50, but I have, so I don't feel late to the party because I know only now is my tummy sore from all the frosting I've eaten off the cake of life. You just have to be done playing with your toy of me and my life and my thing."

Elsewhere in Mayer's conversation with Adele, the star revealed that she "probably" won't embark on a tour in support of her upcoming album 30, even though she'd "love to," because of logistics.

"I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild, 'cause I don't like touring," she said. "Obviously I've got to do stadiums and stuff like that, which, without sounding spoiled, it's easier because it's less shows, you reach more people… [But] it doesn't sit right with me putting an album out like, this year and then touring it in 2023."

She also joked that her next album probably won't come out for another eight years.

Her chat with Mayer comes shortly after she gave him a shout-out in her Vogue 73 Questions video, where she spoke about how he offered her guidance after she underwent throat surgery in 2011 (he once did the same).

"He was very encouraging to stay silent and patient and that my injury was a very common singer injury so I shouldn't worry about it," she said. "He was great. He's such a sweetheart. I like him so much."