Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Now Only Need Tony Awards to Reach EGOT Status

All four musicians scored their first Emmy Awards at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday

By
Published on September 4, 2022 01:52 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Eminem attends Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images);LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Nancy Shevell and Paul McCartney attend Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on January 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage ); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney attend the World Premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

After victories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony this weekend, musicians Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are one step closer to reaching EGOT status.

On Saturday, Adele, 34, scored her first Emmy Award in the variety special (pre-recorded) category for Adele: One Night Only.

Eminem, 49, won the best variety special (live) award for his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, while McCartney, 80, and Starr, 82, both received an Emmy in the documentary/nonfiction category for their roles as producers of The Beatles: Get Back.

All four musicians, who were already winners of Oscars and Grammys before Saturday, are now just one award shy of earning the coveted EGOT status, should they be able to earn themselves a Tony Award in the future.

Representing the top awards in television (Emmy), music (Grammy), film (Oscar) and theater (Tony), the EGOT is considered the grand slam of show business — a four-of-a-kind sweep that only the rarest of stars have been able to achieve.

The term was coined by Miami Vice actor Philip Michael Thomas, who first told it to the Associated Press in 1984 at the height of the NBC action show's success. "That stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony," he said at the time. "Hopefully in the next five years, I will win all those awards."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To date, 17 people have picked up the honor: Richard Rodgers (1962), Helen Hayes (1977), Rita Moreno (1977), John Gielgud (1991), Audrey Hepburn (1994), Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Jonathan Tunick (1997), Mel Brooks (2001), Mike Nichols (2001), Whoopi Goldberg (2002), Scott Rudin (2012), Robert Lopez (2014), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), John Legend (2018), Alan Menken (2020), and Jennifer Hudson (2022).

RELATED: Connie Britton on The White Lotus' 20 Emmys Nominations: "It Really Honors ... the Deep Collaboration We All Had"

In addition to Adele, Eminem, Starr, and McCartney, there are 28 other talents who are on the same boat, just one Tony Award away from achieving the Hollywood honor.

Twenty-two of those individuals are still alive, including composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez, actress Julie Andrews, composer Burt Bacharach, composer Alan Bergman, actress Cher, composer and producer Common, composer Michael Giacchino, director and producer Alex Gibney, sound editor Alex Gibson, composer Ludwig Goransson, producer Brian Grazer, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, producer/director Ron Howard, director James Moll, director and producer Morgan Neville, composer Randy Newman, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, director/producer Martin Scorsese, composer John Williams, actress Kate Winslet and actress/musician Barbra Streisand.

Streisand, 80, received an honorary "Star of the Decade" Tony Award in 1970, though it did not count as a winner to receive the status of an EGOT champion, according to Gold Derby.

The other six have died. They include composer John Addison, composer Marilyn Bergman, actor George Burns, composer Sid Ramin, actor Peter Ustinov and actor Robin Williams.

Related Articles
jennifer hudson
All of the Celebs Who've Earned an EGOT
Jessica Walter, Anthony Bourdain and John Ritter.
Stars Who Were Nominated for Emmy Awards After Their Deaths
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for 'A Strange Loop'
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys
Ruth Negga, Hugh Jackman, Myles Frost
Hugh Jackman, Ruth Negga and 'MJ The Musical' All Score 2022 Tony Nominations
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Celebrities Who Are Just One Award Shy of Earning the Title of EGOT
Barbra Streisand with the Oscar she won for Best Actress in Funny Girl.
Barbra Streisand's Life in Photos
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Sidney Poitier during The 74th Annual Academy Awards
Sidney Poitier, First Black Man to Win Best Actor Oscar and a Titan of Cinema, Dead at 94
QUINCY JONES
Quincy Jones' Life in Photos
69th Academy Awards
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Life in Pictures
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
egot-winners-5
Beloved Disney Composer Alan Menken Is Officially an EGOT with Daytime Emmy Win
Cher
Cher's Life in Photos