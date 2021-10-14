Adele Releases Emotional, Piano-Backed Single 'Easy on Me' From Highly Anticipated Album 30

Ladies and gentlemen, Adele.

The 33-year-old dropped her new single "Easy on Me" on Thursday, and it's everything fans hoped for. The single is the first release from her upcoming fourth studio album, 30.

In the piano-backed, emotional track, Adele sings, "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me."

On Saturday, Adele gave her fans a sneak peek of the song during her first-ever Instagram Live by playing a snippet of it — something she said she "might get in trouble for."

When asked what the album would be based on during the Live session, the singer revealed, "Divorce, babe, divorce."

Adele and Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. "Writing my music has been really therapeutic, for sure," the singer added.

The "Hello" singer announced she would soon be releasing her single earlier this month, after weeks of speculation that she had new music in the works.

She teased the track in a black-and-white clip on social media that featured her inserting a cassette tape into a player as she sat behind the wheel of a car. In the video, she drove down a country road as a gentle piano melody began and sheet music flew out of the car's back window.

On Wednesday, the British star announced that her album would be released on Nov. 19, almost six years to the day since she released her last record.

In a statement shared on social media, the singer explained that she had started on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she had expected to be.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she wrote. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"