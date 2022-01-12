Adele Drops Chaotic Music Video for New Single 'Oh My God' — Her 'I'm a Hot Mess' Song

Adele's new video comes on the heels of the November release of her album 30, which was 2021's best-selling record

Oh my God — Adele is back!

The 15-time Grammy winner, fresh off a six-week run of having the country's No. 1 album, unveiled the highly anticipated video for "Oh My God," a fan-favorite track off her latest album 30, on Wednesday.

The black-and-white music video, directed by Sam Brown, opens with a spotlight on a chair with an apple placed on top of it. It then quickly transitions to Adele, who begins to sing the opening line stoically as she's surrounded by chairs.

As the video goes on, viewers see one continuous shot of chaos ensue with dancer numbers, chairs, and a mirroring image of Adele — with several outfit changes. The video also features a python, a horse, dancers flipping into the air and a burning chair, all matching the tone of the tune. It all ends with the singer subtly biting into the apple shown at the very beginning.

Adele Credit: Raven B. Verona

Upon the video's release, Adele, 33, thanked her crew involved on social media, "I got to work with Sam Brown again for 'Oh My God' who directed the 'Rolling In The Deep' video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least."

"We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun," she wrote. "Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there!"

She added, "Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my 'I'm a hot mess' song in! ♥️"

Adele first teased the video on Thursday with a brief, black-and-white clip that showed her standing in front of a glowing white circle.

"Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it x," she wrote on Instagram.

Then on Saturday, she confirmed that the "Oh My God" video would drop this week, sharing a seemingly Snow White-inspired photo of herself wearing a red gown while holding a red apple.

Adele Adele | Credit: Raven B. Verona

She released another teaser on Tuesday, this time featuring a series of dancers surrounding her as she sang.

The lyrics to "Oh My God" chronicle her desire to put herself first, even if it means "teetering on the edge of heaven and hell."

The British singer's long-awaited fourth album, 30, was released in November to high praise. It spent six weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, and became the best-selling record of 2021 within just three days of its release.

"It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in November. "And I truly do believe, like, when we started the interview where I was like, 'There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.' I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just, like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back."

The album came in the wake of the star's divorce from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo. She's since moved on with sports agent Rich Paul, and told Oprah Winfrey in November that their relationship is the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."