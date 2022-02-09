Adele took home three BRITs at the award show for artist, song and album of the year

Adele Dedicates BRIT Award to Son Angelo and 'His Dad' Simon in Tearful Speech: 'All of Our Journey'

Adele is sharing the success of her latest album with her ex-husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo.

At the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, Adele took home several awards for her fourth studio album, 30, including the coveted album of the year award.

During her acceptance speech, the British star, 33, got emotional as she dedicated the award to Konecki, 47, whom she divorced in March 2021, and their 9-year-old son.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine and I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me," she said as she began to tear up. "'Cause not many people do stuff like that anymore. And my son has been so gracious, so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it's for him."

In the album, Adele notably attempts to explain her divorce to Angelo in the voice notes of her single "My Little Love."

"Mommy's been having a lot of big feelings recently. ... I feel a bit confused," the Grammy-winning singer can be heard saying in one message, before she explains to Angelo, "I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," in another note.

In one other voice note featured on the track, Angelo tells his mother, "Oy, I feel like you don't love me," before Adele responds, "You know Mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"

In November, during an appearance on q with Tom Power, Adele said the song was "very personal."

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…" she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

At the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, Adele took home three of the four awards she was nominated for, including artist, song and album of the year.

Before the ceremony, the "Hello" singer revealed her post-show plans to reporters on the carpet, saying, "I'm going straight back to my flat, [and I'm] just gonna get McDonald's."

She later took the stage for a performance of "I Drink Wine."

The appearance was her first since her emotional announcement in late January that she would be postponing Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency originally scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16.