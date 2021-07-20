The singer stepped out publicly for the first time with Paul at the NBA Finals on Saturday

Adele Has Been Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for a 'Few Months,' Says Source

Adele is saying "Hello" to a new beau.

A source confirms the singer, 33, has been dating LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, 40, for "a few months."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday, the new couple sat side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Bucks bested the Suns 123-119.

After their public outing, ESPN's Brian Windhorst broke the news on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron."

"Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they've come out in public together," said Windhorst.

Neither Paul nor a rep for Adele have responded to requests for comment.

Adele smiles during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Adele and Rich Paul | Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Paul — who the source says was previously in a serious relationship with Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer — also represents Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball and more.

According to a New Yorker profile released in May, Paul launched his agency Klutch Sports Group nine years ago and has negotiated nearly $2 billion in deals for his clients.

In the feature, Paul seemingly referred to Adele during an exchange with his longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

"She was over yesterday," Paul reportedly told Mendelsohn, who then dropped "the name of a major pop star." Paul then clarified: "I'm not dating. I'm single. Put that in the story."