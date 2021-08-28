LeBron James' wife Savannah celebrated her 35th birthday with a party in West Hollywood on Friday evening alongside Adele and her new flame, Rich Paul

Adele Jams Out to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' During Savannah James' Birthday Party

Adele is truly living her best life!

On Friday evening, the 33-year-old musician attended Savannah James' 35th birthday party, where she was captured singing and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" during the night's festivities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As seen in footage from an Instagram Story posted by Savannah's husband LeBron James, the "Hello" singer was spotted sitting on a platform and bopping along to the raunchy track as a nearby dancer strutted around a pole.

In follow-up videos from the celebratory event, Savannah was seen dancing to other upbeat tracks before singer Giveon was later seen serenading the crowd.

Adele Jams Out to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions 'WAP' During Savannah James' Birthday Party Credit: LeBron James/Instagram

During the outing in West Hollywood, Adele was joined by her new flame, Rich Paul, according to TMZ.

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer has been dating James' agent Paul, 40, for "a few months."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul — who the source said was previously in a serious relationship with Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer — also represents Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, and more.

The new couple previously sat side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Bucks bested the Suns 123-119, in mid-July.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday with Series of Fun Snapshots: 'Thirty Free'

"It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair's summer romance. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The once-reclusive star has indeed been more public in recent months. Since separating from her ex-husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in 2019 after seven years together, Adele — whose divorce was finalized in March — "has relaxed a lot," added the source. "She's not quite as private as when she was married."