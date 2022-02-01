The pop superstar made the comment while confirming that she'll still perform at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8

Adele Cheekily Responds to Rumors She and Boyfriend Rich Paul Are on the Rocks: He 'Sends His Love'

Adele is sending fans love from her new lover!

The singer, 33, appeared to confirm that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are still going strong, despite rumors to the contrary, with a brief — but pointed — message from him in an Instagram caption she shared on Tuesday.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she wrote beside a smiling photo of herself. "Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️."

Adele also noted that she'd be making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, a popular British comedy chat show.

The star's post seemed to be two-fold in squashing rumors that have popped up in the last few weeks courtesy of tabloid headlines — first that she'd pulled out of the BRIT Awards, and second that there was trouble in paradise with Paul, whom she's been dating since the spring.

Adele went Instagram official with the sports agent in September, the same month a source told PEOPLE the pair "act like they're getting more serious."

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," the source added.

Then in November, the "Oh My God" singer gushed about her new beau in a TV special with Oprah Winfrey, calling him "hilarious" and "very, very smart."

"It's just been very smooth," she said of their relationship, noting that it was the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs Adele and Rich Paul | Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 15-time Grammy winner made headlines in recent weeks after she tearfully announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, which was originally scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16.

In an emotional Instagram video, the star apologized to her fans for the decision to reschedule the concert dates, considering her team has been "up against so much."

"Hi, listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said through tears. "We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are."

She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."