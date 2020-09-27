Adele Celebrates Nicole Richie's Birthday with Friendship Montage — See the Hilarious Scare Video

“I admire you and love you so much," Adele wrote in her birthday message to Nicole Richie

Adele is celebrating a very special woman in her life: pal Nicole Richie.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer, 32, shared a belated birthday tribute to Richie, who recently turned 39.

While reflecting on their friendship, Adele shared a series of fun snaps that showed the pair spending time together, as well as one hilarious video in which Richie pulled off a very startling surprise.

In the clip, the House of Harlow 1960 designer crouched behind a wall while waiting for Adele to walk into the room, at which point Richie jumped out to scare her as Adele let out a quick scream. After taking a moment to compose herself, Adele bent down to give Richie a hug.

“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie,” Adele wrote alongside the friendship montage.

“I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl!” she added. “Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”

Mirroring the playfully exasperated way Adele responded to being scared in the video, Richie commented on the post by writing, “For f—s sake.”

Although Adele has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, the singer — whose last album came out in 2015 — has been hinting that new music is on the way.

In February, prior to the worldwide pandemic, while performing at her best friend’s wedding, Adele teased that fans could expect a new album in September.

However, last month, she had a playful response when asked about the status of her upcoming release.