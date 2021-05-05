Adele Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday with Series of Fun Snapshots: 'Thirty Free'

"Happy birthday, my queen 🎂🎁🎈🎉🍰," one fan wrote in the comments section of the musician's social media post

Happy Birthday, Adele!

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer marked her birthday with a series of fun snapshots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing the trio of photographs to Instagram, the "Hello" crooner captioned the post, "Thirty Free" — a clear nod to her current age.

In the first pic, Adele poses for the black and white shot as she smiles faintly and looks off in the distance.

In the next photo, the mother of one poses carefree in a body of water from what appears to be a tropical getaway, as she twirls around in a long black and white dress in the final pic.

adele SNL Adele

In the comments section, Adele's loyal legion of fans sent some well wishes the singer's way.

"Happy birthday, my queen 🎂🎁🎈🎉🍰," wrote one fan as another added, "Hbd legend🔥❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other fans took the opportunity to question Adele about new music, which they have desperately been waiting for over the past few years.

"Happy birthday Adele 🖤 hope 33 brings a new album," one fan wrote while one other asked, "Miss girl will there be another album??"

RELATED VIDEO: Adele's Healthier Lifestyle Helps Combat 'Stress' of Balancing Career and Motherhood: Source

Adele has been teasing her fourth studio album over the last few years, and it seems the release is getting closer.

In January, the singer's close pal Alan Carr told RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK that he had "heard some tracks on it" and that "it's so amazing."

The comedian, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by Adele, recalled the conversation he had with his dear friend after listening to a few of her new songs.

"I said to her, 'That voice is like an old friend,' " Carr said. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.' "