Adele Celebrates Her 34th Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post: 'Never Been Happier'

Adele is living her best life on her birthday!

The 15-time Grammy winner turned 34 on Thursday, and shared a celebratory post on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

"What a difference a year makes!," the "Easy on Me" singer captioned two makeup-free photos of herself in a grassy yard. In the first image, she waved her arms to show off her the major sleeves of her black mini dress with sequined bodice. In the second, closeup shot, she smiled and looked off to the side.

"If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!" she continued. "I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x."

In November 2021, the singer released 30 — her first album in six years. The record was her first following her March 2021 divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, who served as an inspiration for the project alongside the former couple's son Angelo, 9.

After the new music came out, Adele announced she would headline a Las Vegas residency called "Weekends with Adele" from January 21 to April 16, with two shows each weekend.

In a tearful video shared to Instagram Jan. 20, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer announced in an emotional clip that she would be postponing the series of shows.

Adele said that she and her team had "run out of time" after being "destroyed" by delivery delays and cases of COVID among staff.

"Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are," she said in the video.

"It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired," she continued. "I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

Adele turns 34 Adele | Credit: Raven B. Varona

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show in February, Adele shared that while she was not ready to announce the dates, the show would "absolutely 100%" be happening in 2022.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," she told the host, 58. "People will see straight through me up on the stage… I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she continued. "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Adele is dating sports agent Rich Paul, whom she went Instagram official with in September 2021. The same month a source told PEOPLE the couple was "getting more serious." In February, the "Easy on Me" singer sparked engagement speculation after attending the BRIT Awards with a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.

When Norton pressed his guest on whether the ring means she's engaged, Adele replied, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

On life in the spotlight, the famously private star also said that she's making a "conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy," adding again that she hopes to expand her family.