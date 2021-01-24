Adele Celebrates Milestone Anniversary of 21: 'Happy 10 Years Old Friend!'

Adele earned six Grammy awards, including album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year, for 21

Adele is celebrating a momentous milestone.

On Sunday, the singer, 32, commemorated her chart-topping album 21's decade-long success.

"Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x," Adele wrote on Instagram, along with the album cover and two black-and-white portraits of herself.

The star's sophomore album, featuring hits "Rolling in the Deep," "Set Fire to the Rain" and "Someone Like You," was released on Jan. 24, 2011, in the U.K. and later debuted in the U.S. on Feb. 22, 2011.

Then, in 2012, Adele earned six Grammy awards, including album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year, for 21.

The mother of one, who recently reached an agreement on her divorce settlement with ex Simon Konecki, has not released a new album since 25 in 2015.

But that could soon change. New music could be on the horizon, according to her close friend, comedian Alan Carr.

"I've heard some tracks on it," Carr told RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK earlier this month. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."

Carr, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by Adele, also recalled the conversation he had with his close friend after listening to a few of her new songs. "I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend.' Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele,' " he shared.

In October, while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, Adele explained in her opening monologue why she was hosting rather than performing as a musical guest.