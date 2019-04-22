All the Stars in Adele's Inner Circle
The singer has her own squad filled with fellow musicians as well as actors
Jennifer Lawrence
Adele and Jennifer have been friends since meeting at the 2013 Academy Awards as the actress recalled for Adele's entry in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue in 2016. "Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful," the fellow Oscar winner wrote.
In March 2019, the pair had a wild night in New York City when they surprised fans at a gay bar.
She expanded on their friendship in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered."
Nicole Richie
In that same Rolling Stone chat, Adele spoke about getting closer to the designer and former reality star.
"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," Adele explained.
John Mayer
The singer interviewed his "friend" for SiriusXM in November 2021, touching on everything from music to whether or not Mayer should ever get married (her answer to him? Yes!).
Emma Stone
Lawrence and Adele have been spotted out with Stone on numerous occasions including this 2015 dinner outing. "Adele and I are a bit harsher; Emma's never had a bad thought about anybody in her life," Lawrence told Glamour in January 2016. "These two women are really lovely."
Adele also gave Emma a sweet shout-out after the La La Land star won her Best Actress Oscar in 2017.
Drake
The rapper freaked out when he learned Adele attended his October 2018 concert in Los Angeles. "Oii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight! Best production I've ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love," she tweeted.
Then in February 2019, they met up to "hang out as friends" a source told PEOPLE about the pair who had dinner and went bowling. And before dropping her album 30 in the fall of 2021, she played her tunes for none other than her musician pal.
"I'm like, 'Do you think this is like, what people want or not want?' And he was like, 'Absolutely,' " she said on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast.
Cameron Diaz
Adele and J. Law joined forces with Diaz at the Women's March 2018 in Los Angeles on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration. "I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day," Adele wrote on Instagram.
Rihanna
Adele has been a longtime admirer of Rihanna's music and career, telling Rolling Stone, "Maybe Rihanna can be in my squad! That would be really cool. Oh, God. She's life itself, isn't she? I love her."
In 2018, Adele wrote a tribute to her friend for the annual Time 100 list, telling fans: "Whenever I've met her, she's been the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon."
Elton John
Adele and Elton have been friends for years with songstress invited to his 2014 wedding to David Furnish.
Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop was also among the last few outings Adele had with husband Simon Konecki before she confirmed their split.
Robbie Williams
Adele and Williams were spotted enjoying a dinner outing together in Malibu, California, in February 2016. "You are an incredibly deserving winner and also an amazing mom. She is an incredible mom. The hardest working mom in show-business," Williams said on Adele's behalf when he accepted her album of the year trophy for 25 at the 2016 BBC Music Awards.
Alan Carr
Adele named the TV host, also a close friend, the godfather to her son Angelo. The singer even got ordained and conducted Alan's wedding in January 2018.