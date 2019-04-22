Adele and Jennifer have been friends since meeting at the 2013 Academy Awards as the actress recalled for Adele's entry in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue in 2016. "Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful," the fellow Oscar winner wrote.

In March 2019, the pair had a wild night in New York City when they surprised fans at a gay bar.

She expanded on their friendship in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered."