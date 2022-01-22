Adele Personally Apologizes to Fans Over FaceTime for Rescheduling Las Vegas Residency

Adele chatted with her fans over FaceTime on the day that she would have performed the first show of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele

A handful of Adele fans found luck in Las Vegas when they received FaceTime calls from the star to personally apologize for postponing her residency.

After the "Easy On Me" singer, 33, rescheduled her Weekends with Adele shows, she chatted with a group of fans gathered at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where her first show would have taken place Friday.

Adele reached out to fans herself to apologize for the late-minute cancelation, which came just one day before her first show was scheduled. Variety reports that the FaceTime calls took place Friday with fans gathered at the casino.

During the calls, the 30 singer told fans she would give them free merchandise and offered meet-and-greets when her residency eventually returns.

Fans posted their emotional interactions with Adele on social media, with one fan chronicling her saga of trying to see Adele in concert since 2016 before sharing her sweet FaceTime chat with the singer.

Another fan posted their conversation with Adele, during which they comforted her after she apologized for rescheduling. "You know what? No worries. We love you," they told her.

Adele also apologized to fans with a note written in lipstick on a mirror at her merchandise store in Caesars Palace, according to Entertainment Weekly. The message read, "Hi guys! I'm so upset to not be with you tonight. But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other!"

The note continued, "There's people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There's members of my management in here too to show you around. And any of you in here who were due to come to the shows this weekend can have a gift on me! I'm so sorry again."

Adele announced she was pushing her residency in an emotional video posted to Instagram Thursday.

"Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are," Adele began.

She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

Adele insisted she would reschedule her dates, and apologized to fans who had traveled to see her perform in Las Vegas.