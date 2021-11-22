The "Easy on Me" singer had an emotional moment as she reunited with a former teacher during her ITV concert special An Audience with Adele

Adele Bursts into Tears Onstage During Reunion with Former Teacher: 'You Really Did Change My Life'

Adele broke down in tears when she was surprised by a special teacher from her past.

During her ITV concert special An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium earlier this month, Dame Emma Thompson asked the "Easy on Me" singer, 33, if there was anyone from her childhood who left a lasting impression on her growing up.

Adele revealed her English teacher at Chestnut Grove, Ms. McDonald, inspired her when she was younger.

"She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us," the Grammy winner said. She added that McDonald was "so relatable and likeable that I really looked forward to my English lessons."

Thompson, 60, then revealed the beloved teacher was sitting in the audience, which prompted a shocked Adele to burst into tears and welcome her to the stage.

"I'm so proud of you," McDonald said as the pair embraced.

"I didn't know that you were coming," Adele said.

"That's okay. It was supposed to be a surprise," McDonald responded. "Thank you for remembering me."

"You really did change my life," Adele replied. "Now, I've got to get my whole face re-done," she joked while wiping away tears.

The music superstar also shared her excitement over the reunion on Instagram.

"Home Sweet Home. I've always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother [sic], it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️," she captioned the post, which featured a series photos from the star-studded event.

