Adele Makes Glamorous First Public Appearance at Brit Awards After Postponing Vegas Residency

The star, who wore a massive diamond on her left ring finger, said she was "gonna get McDonald's" after the show

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England.

Adele is back in black!

The "Easy on Me" singer made a glamorous stop on the 2022 Brit Awards red carpet on Tuesday, her first public appearance since postponing her Las Vegas residency in late January.

Adele, who is nominated for four prizes at the award show, wore her hair slicked back with a low-cut, long-sleeved Giorgio Armani Privé black silk velvet gown that featured a tulle neckline and tail.

She accessorized with neutral makeup, large diamond earrings and a massive, pear-shaped sparkler on her left ring finger.

Despite the glitz and glam, the star revealed that her post-show plans were quite the opposite.

"I'm going straight back to my flat, [and I'm] just gonna get McDonald's," she told reporters on the carpet.

Once inside at London's O2 Arena, Adele, 33, chatted with friends, and shared a hug with Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood before she later took the stage to sing "I Drink Wine."

The British star scooped up song of the year for "Easy on Me" early in the night and thanked the crowd in a sweet acceptance speech.

"I didn't realize there were that many songs nominated for song of the year! I can't believe a piano ballad went up against that many bangers," she joked. "Thank you so much, it's always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home, and the Brits is such a big part of my career from way back when, when I was a little fetus."

Adele is also nominated for album of the year, artist of the year and best pop/R&B act.

The appearance was her first since her emotional announcement in late January that she would be postponing Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency originally scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16.

Adele previously took to Instagram to share the disappointing news, and apologized to her fans after explaining that her team has been "up against so much," including COVID.

"Hi, listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said through tears. "We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are."

She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

Adele first announced the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November, following the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

On Feb. 1, however, she confirmed that her performance at the Brit Awards was still on, noting in an Instagram post that she was "really happy" to be taking the stage.

She also used the post to confirm that she and boyfriend Rich Paul, dating since last spring, are still going strong in the face of rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she wrote beside a smiling photo of herself. "Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️."

Adele went Instagram official with the sports agent in September, the same month a source told PEOPLE the pair "act like they're getting more serious."