Adele Breaks Silence Nearly 2 Weeks After Split Announcement with Hilarious Instagram Meme

She may be going through a breakup, but that doesn’t mean Adele has lost her sense of humor.

Nearly two weeks after her rep confirmed she and Simon Konecki split after more than seven years together, the superstar, 30, broke her silence on Wednesday by posting a hilarious meme of herself on Instagram.

“When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are,” she captioned two photos of herself — one where she’s looking distressed and another from her Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden in which she looks empowered as ever.

Weeks after Adele was photographed without her wedding ring, her rep released a statement to the Associated Press confirming their breakup.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The singer and her entrepreneur-philanthropist ex, 45 — with whom she shares a 6-year-old son named Angelo — have long kept the details of their romance under wraps.

Image zoom Simon Konecki and Adele Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

“Adele and Simon’s relationship never seemed traditional,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “Throughout their relationship when Adele was in Los Angeles, weeks would sometimes go by before they were spotted together. Simon always seemed to do his own thing while Adele was spending time with [their son] Angelo in L.A.”

Now as she navigates life as a single mom, the star remains focused on her son’s happiness.

“Adele’s son is everything to her. Her whole life revolves around him,” said the source. “I just can’t see her divorce getting messy because she’s so careful when it comes to her son. She’s always five steps ahead in terms of how a decision will affect him.”