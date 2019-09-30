Ryan Tedder Says Adele, Beyoncé, and Chris Martin Have Recorded a OneRepublic Song Together

World stop — Adele and Beyoncé have apparently recorded a song together. Carry on (or freak out).

The golden-voiced superstars are going to be on a OneRepublic song for the band’s upcoming album, Human, according to the group’s frontman Ryan Tedder.

“We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge,” Tedder revealed to Z100 New York recently.

Representatives for the artists did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Human is slated for a late November release, Tedder announced earlier this month. It will also feature eight or nine tracks, including two previously released songs, “Rescue Me” and “Wanted.” The project follows the release of the group’s third album, 2016’s Oh My My.

Image zoom Adele attends the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Beyonce attends TIDAL X: 1015 at Barclays Center on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Some fans online have speculated that Tedder was joking about the Beyoncé and Adele collaboration, but we hope he’s dead serious. The songstresses have given us some of the most powerful and emotional music in recent memory. Add in OneRepublic and Martin’s piano prowess, and it sounds like a surefire hit.

Adele’s last single was 2016’s “Water Under the Bridge,” which was part of her third album, 25. Beyoncé has had a busy 2019, releasing her Homecoming concert documentary and her soundtrack album, Lion King: The Gift.

Tedder has previously collaborated with both women; he co-wrote Beyoncé’s singles “Halo,” “XO,” and “I Was Here,” and helped pen Adele’s songs “Remedy,” “Rumour Has It,” and “Turning Tables.”