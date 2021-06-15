Adele Makes Rare Video Appearance to Support Victims of London's Grenfell Tower Disaster: 'Stay Strong'

"There are so many unanswered questions," the "Hello" singer says in a YouTube video commemorating the fourth anniversary of the 2017 apartment block tragedy, which killed 72

Adele is showing her support for the victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in London, which killed 72.

"Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still there are so many unanswered questions," the "Hello" singer says in a YouTube video commemorating the fourth anniversary of the apartment block tragedy, which began as a small kitchen fire in the early hours of June 14, 2017, and went on to engulf the entire 24-story building.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Families and survivors of the tragedy have since campaigned for justice under the umbrella of the Grenfell United campaign group - primarily as the inferno is believed to have been fuelled by flammable cladding fitted to the exterior of the apartment block.

Adele Adele speaks on the Grenfell United video | Credit: Grenfell United/Youtube

A British government public inquiry launched on Sept. 14, 2017, is yet to reach any conclusions despite months of expert testimony.

"Still the trial [inquiry] is taking way too long, and still no one has been held accountable for that night's events," adds Adele in the YouTube video.

"And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, but that the whole country deserves."

"And for that, I'd like to thank you," she continues. "Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you.

"I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you. I'll see you soon. Stay strong. We're all with you."

adele-grenfell-tower-1.jpg Adele visiting Grenfell Tower in the aftermath of the fire

Adele has been a staunch supporter of Grenfell's families and survivors ever since the tragedy took place. In June 2017 she was spotted offering her support to everyone affected by the blaze, which took place in a poor area of the otherwise affluent Notting Hill neighborhood.

This included visiting the Chelsea Fire Station for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" with firefighters who helped battle the deadly blaze.

The singer later treated children who survived the horror to a private screening of Despicable Me 3, and used the opening moments of her June 2017 concert at London's Wembley Stadium to urge her fans to join her in supporting the families affected by the tragedy.

adele-1 Adele visits Chelsea firestation | Credit: London Fire Brigade

"It's been two weeks since the fire, and still the people who were affected by it are homeless," she said in a video message that played before the show began. "I promise that the money we raise together will go directly to the people who are living in that block."

Prior to her move to L.A., Meghan Markle also wrote the best-selling cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook with the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was set up in response to the tragedy by locals in Notting Hill.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, launched the cookbook with the women who created the recipes at a special Kensington Palace party in September 2018.