Adele 'Finally' Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency: 'More Excited Than Ever'

Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas will run for 32 shows, from Nov. 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

Adele is taking Las Vegas in just a few months.

On Monday morning, the singer announced the rescheduled dates for her long-awaited Sin City residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, now set to begin in November and run through March 2023.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the 34-year-old star wrote alongside a Weekends with Adele promo shot. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

The "Easy on Me" singer said she's aware that canceling her previously announced shows "was a horrible decision on my part" for many fans, "and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," Adele said, concluding, "Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele."

After postponing her Las Vegas residency in late January, Adele admitted that she "tried my hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," the 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton in January. "People will see straight through me up on the stage… I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she continued. "It is absolutely 100% happening this year."

Adele added, "It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

While speaking with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs earlier this month, the "Hello" hitmaker reflected on her last-minute choice to call off her Las Vegas shows earlier this year.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," she told the BBC host Lauren Laverne. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

Adele also explained that money wasn't the issue — it was simply because the show was not "good enough."

"You can't buy me, you can't buy me for nothing," she explained. "I'm not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we're going to lose loads of money."