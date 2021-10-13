Adele Announces New Album 30, Calling It Her 'Ride or Die' During Her Life's 'Most Turbulent Period'

30 is finally coming!

Adele announced on Wednesday that her fourth album, titled 30, will be released on Nov. 19, almost six years to the day since she released her last record.

In a candid statement, the 33-year-old singer revealed she'd started work on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she wrote on social media. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

The "Hello" singer wrote that she'd "learned a lot of blistering truths" about herself along the way, but is finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music to the world.

She and ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. In an Instagram Live on Saturday, she said the theme of the album would be "divorce, babe, divorce."

"I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life," she wrote on Wednesday. "And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

Adele described the album as a close friend in an extended metaphor that included cheering-up nights of wine and take-out food, helpful advice and self-care.

"It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice," she wrote. "Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f— it, you only live once.' The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!"

The Grammy winner added that the album was a friend who checked on her although she'd stopped checking on them amid her own "grief."

Still, she wrapped her statement on a positive note, explaining to fans that she's emerged from the darkness and is ready to embrace the light.

"I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it," she wrote. "Home is where the heart is x."

The album's first single, "Easy on Me," is set for release on Friday.