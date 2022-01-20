Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Postponement in Tearful Video: 'We've Run Out of Time'

Adele is pushing back the dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was originally set to kick off on Friday.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram by the "Easy On Me" singer, she apologized to her fans for the decision to reschedule the concert dates considering her team has been "up against so much."

"Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are," Adele, 33, said at the beginning of the video in tears.

She continued, "It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

The star then assured her fans that the show will go on — but for the meantime, she's very apologetic.

"I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry, I'm really sorry. We're on it, we're gonna reschedule all of the dates, we're on it right now, and I'm gonna finish my show and I'm gonna get it to where it's supposed to be. I'm so sorry it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry," she said.

The show, titled Weekends with Adele, was originally set to run through April 16 with two shows each weekend.

Adele first announced the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November, following the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

Following her Las Vegas residency dates, the singer is also scheduled to perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July — though she did not address whether this was subject to change in the video.

Last week, Adele dropped the music video to her fan-favorite track "Oh My God" off the new album.

Upon the video's release, Adele thanked her crew involved, writing on social media, "I got to work with Sam Brown again for 'Oh My God' who directed the 'Rolling In The Deep' video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least."

"We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun," she said. "Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there!"