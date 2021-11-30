Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency for 2022

The singer's residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will kick off in January 2022

CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY

Adele is heading to Vegas!

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer announced her upcoming Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency, kicking off after the new year at the famed Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

The 15-time Grammy winner will perform two shows — every Friday and Saturday — between January 21, 2022 and April 16, 2022.

The announcement comes just weeks after Adele released her fourth studio album 30, which follows previous records from the star including: 2008's 19, 2011's 21and 2015's 25.

30 marks Adele's first album following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, who serves as an inspiration for the project alongside the former couple's 9-year-old son Angelo.

In a candid statement shared on Instagram, Adele revealed she started working on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.

The "Hello" singer wrote that she "learned a lot of blistering truths" about herself along the way, but was finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music to the world. She and Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. In an Instagram Live, Adele said the theme of the album would be "divorce, babe, divorce."

"I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life," she explained. "And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

Along with her Las Vegas residency, Adele will also perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July 2022.