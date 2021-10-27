Adele will perform in London's Hyde Park on July 1 and 2 next year

Adele Announces First Concerts in Five Years for Summer 2022 in London

Adele is returning to the stage!

The 33-year-old singer revealed on Twitter Tuesday that she will perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July 2022, her first shows since 2017, per CNN.

"Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii," Adele wrote with a heart emoji, dropping details on presale ticket information for the July 1 and 2, 2022 shows. Fans can follow the link to a page with the official music video for her new single "Easy on Me." Once there, those interested are able to sign up for Hyde Park presale access, which will open on Thursday at 5 a.m. EST.

In her tweet, Adele also added art for her upcoming album 30, slated for release Nov. 19. The 15-time Grammy winner's fourth album is due to arrive nearly six years to the day since she released her last record, 25.

When announcing 30 to the world earlier this month, Adele said she started working on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," the hitmaker said in a statement at the time. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

The "Hello" singer wrote that she'd "learned a lot of blistering truths" about herself along the way, but was finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music to the world.

She and ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. In an Instagram Live, she said the theme of the album would be "divorce, babe, divorce."

"I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life," she explained. "And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

The singer kicked off her Adele Live 2016 world tour six years ago, but wrapped early in July 2017, canceling her final two performances at London's Wembley Stadium after hurting her vocal cords, BBC reported.