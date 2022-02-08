Adele and Rich Paul's Complete Relationship Timeline

The "Easy on Me" singer and sports agent first went public with their romance in July 2021. Take a look back at their relationship timeline

Adele has found love again!

Over the past year, the "Easy on Me" singer has sparked a romance with sports agent Rich Paul.

Though the couple first met at a party a few years ago, they began dating a bit later and took their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

Since then, they have given us a few glimpses of their sweet bond.

In addition to going Instagram official and making appearances together at various NBA games, Adele has talked about Paul in a handful of interviews.

As the couple's love story continues to unfold, take a look back at their relationship timeline, ahead.

July 2021: Adele and Rich Paul Spark Romance Rumors

During the NBA Finals, the duo made their first public appearance together as they watched the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Shortly after, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were an item and have been dating for "a few months." ESPN's Brian Windhorst also confirmed their relationship status on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron."

Adele and Rich Paul

September 2021: Adele and Rich Paul Go Instagram Official

In September 2021, Adele accompanied Paul to NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles. Following the ceremony, Adele documented the fun night with a series of photos on Instagram, including a snapshot of her and Paul cuddled up in the photo booth. Though she didn't tag Paul in the post, she did caption it with a red heart.

October 2021: Adele Reveals How She Met Rich Paul

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she said about her boyfriend. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild." In the interview, she also revealed that the two originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."

"He's great. He's so f—ing funny. He's so smart, you know," she added.

October 2021: Adele and Rich Paul Have a Date Night at NBA Season Opener

The duo made another courtside appearance together as they attended the NBA season opener in a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

November 2021: Adele Brings Rich Paul Along for the Filming of An Audience with Adele

Following a taping of An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium, which marked Adele's first U.K. performance in four years, the two were spotted making a quick exit together in a car.

Adele and Oprah

November 2021: Adele Gushes About Rich Paul to Oprah

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she said.

She also shared that this relationship is the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," she added. "But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

January 2022: Adele and Rich Paul Share a Laugh at NBA Game

The two looked super giggly as they attended a basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers in January 2022.

February 2022: Adele Shuts Down Rich Paul Breakup Rumors

As Adele teased her performance at the BRIT Awards in a tweet, she seemingly addressed breakup rumors surrounding her and Paul.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it!" she wrote before adding, "Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️"

Adele

February 2022: Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors at the BRIT Awards