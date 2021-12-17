The "Easy on Me" songstress and sports agent have been staples at Los Angeles sporting games

Adele and Rich Paul Hold Hands at Chargers Game with Jay-Z — and LeBron James Gets Serious FOMO

Thursday Night Football is the perfect date night, right Adele?

Adele and Rich Paul attended the NFL match between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium as they were spotted by ESPN holding hands. Also in attendance with the couple was JAY-Z (sans Beyoncé), who attended alongside Paul's business partner Maverick Carter. (The Chiefs won 34 to 28 in overtime.)

In the photo, Adele, 33, is seen wearing a black top and golden hoop earrings, while Paul, 40, wore a matching bomber jacket. Meanwhile, JAY-Z, 52, was seen laughing in the stands with Carter, 41.

But it seems like Paul's client LeBron James had a bit of FOMO...

Quote-tweeting ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers player jokingly questioned his agents, who accompanied the two musical stars: "Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele's +1s???? 🧐"

The "Easy on Me" songstress and sports agent have been known to go on dates to sporting events together. Back in October, the pair attended the Golden State Warriors vs. Lakers season opener as they were spotted smiling. They also made their first public appearance together during Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the summer.

While speaking to Oprah for her One Night Only concert special last month, the singer opened up about what she loves most about her boyfriend.

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart," Adele told Oprah. "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

"And just the easiness of it," Adele added. "It's just been very smooth."

She also said that this relationship with Paul is the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," said Adele, who shares son Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. "But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

And last week, the singer supported her boyfriend as he launched a collab with New Balance as she sported the white shoes with blue and yellow accents.

Adele posted two shots of her feet wearing the shoes, along with a heart emoji on one photo. In the other photo, Adele wrote "Amazing!" and "Congratulations" over the picture, tagging Paul.