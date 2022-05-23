Adele and Rich Paul Cozy Up Courtside During Golden State Warriors' Western Conference Finals Win

The Golden State Warriors are currently leading the series, 3-0, over the Dallas Mavericks

Agent Rich Paul and Adele attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Adele and her sports agent beau are taking in all the action as the NBA postseason nears its exciting conclusion.

The British songstress and boyfriend Rich Paul were spotted sitting courtside at Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals at Chase Center.

For the date night, Paul, 40, kept it casual in jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt bearing his Klutch Sports Group logo and the NASCAR logo. Adele, meanwhile, went with all denim, pairing her ombré buttondown shirt with a similar shade of jeans and nude heels. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Throughout the game, the couple was spotted smiling and laughing with each other and those sitting nearby as the Golden State Warriors secured a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Owner, Joseph Lacob of the Golden State Warrior talks to Adele and Rich Paul during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Left: Rich Paul and Adele | Credit: Harry How/Getty Right: Rich Paul and Adele | Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

The Warriors are currently leading the series, 3-0, and with another victory will secure a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Adele, 34, and Paul had last been photographed together in public at the NBA's All-Star Game in February, though a source told PEOPLE they were spotted dining at the Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley earlier this month.

Agent Rich Paul and Adele attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Rich Paul and Adele | Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

That same week, the "Easy on Me" singer put swirling breakup rumors to rest with a sweet carousel of photos that offered fans an intimate look at her life with Paul.

"Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️," she captioned the post, which included an image of the pair holding what appear to be a pair of keys while standing in front of a large house

Adele and Paul first sparked romance rumors when they sat courtside together as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns during the 2021 NBA Finals last July. The outing marked their first public appearance as a couple.