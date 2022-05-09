Despite breakup rumors, multiple sources tell PEOPLE the superstar singer and her sports agent beau are still going strong

Adele and Rich Paul Head to Napa After Her Birthday as Source Says They're 'Still Seeing' Each Other

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Adele and Rich Paul are still going strong.

The "Hello" singer and the sports agent sparked split rumors last week after he was spotted in Miami with client LeBron James on her 34th birthday, but multiple sources tell PEOPLE they're still together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An insider also confirms to PEOPLE that the singer and Paul — who have remained out of the public eye for the last few months — dined at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley on Sunday.

"Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though," says one source. "She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can."

A rep for Adele has not commented.

On the night of her birthday, Paul, 40, attended the star-studded Carbone Beach party (in partnership with The h.wood Group and Sports Illustrated) with James.

"Rich and LeBron were at the Carbone private party on the beach celebrating Formula 1 weekend in Miami," an attendee tells PEOPLE about the party.

The Grammy winner — who was not in attendance — shared a post that day on social media commemorating her birthday.

"What a difference a year makes!," the "Easy on Me" singer captioned two makeup-free photos of herself in a grassy yard. In the first image, she waved her arms to show off the major sleeves of her black mini dress with a sequined bodice. In the second, a closeup shot, she smiled and looked off to the side.

"If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!" she continued. "I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x."

The couple was last seen together at the NBA's All-Star Game in February, where they were photographed sitting courtside and holding hands.

Earlier that month, Adele and Paul had sparked engagement rumors when she wore a huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand while attending the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The small meteor sitting on her ring finger led to plenty of fan buzz on social media. A rep for celeb-loved jeweler Lorraine Schwartz confirmed that Adele was wearing a ring from the designer's collection.

Adele and Paul first sparked rumors they were dating when they sat courtside together as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Finals last July. The outing marked their first public appearance as a couple.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Says Rich Paul Relationship Is the First Time She's Ever 'Loved' Herself During Concert Special

Shortly after, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were an item and have been dating for "a few months." ESPN's Brian Windhorst also confirmed their relationship status on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron."

The "Oh My God" singer candidly opened up about the pair's relationship in Vogue and British Vogue for their November 2021 cover stories.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she said about her boyfriend. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."