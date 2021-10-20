A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that the couple had been dating for a "few months" after they sat courtside together at an NBA game in Phoenix

Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Are All Smiles on Date Night at NBA Season Opener

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul were all smiles for date night.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer and the 39-year-old sports agent were spotted sitting courtside together at the Staples Center for the NBA season opener that saw the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Easy on Me" singer rocked a brown leather jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton coat draped over her shoulders alongside Paul who wore a suede olive jacket and black turtleneck. One snap of the couple shows Adele waving to someone as Paul grinned beside her.

adele, rich paul Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance together during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July.

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game," she recently told Vogue about attending the match. "I just love being around him. I just love it."

The British star also explained to the outlet that she was happy in her new relationship: "Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple's relationship is "getting more serious" after the two attended LeBron James' wife Savannah's birthday party in late August.

"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone," the insider said at the time. "They act like they are getting more serious."

Adele and Rich Paul Credit: WireImage; Getty

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," the source added.

The singer also shared a photo booth photo with Paul on her Instagram in late September following Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding.