Adele Says She's 'Never Been More Nervous Before a Show in My Career' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele's residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas is set to begin on Friday and run through March 2023

By
Published on November 17, 2022 10:50 PM
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England.
Adele. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Adele is getting performance jitters as she gears up for her Las Vegas residency.

A day ahead of the opening night of her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which is set to begin on Friday and run through March 2023, the "Someone Like You" singer, 34, revealed she's "incredibly nervous" in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a photograph of herself having a fun moment in a theater, with what appears to be baby photos of herself displayed on a big screen behind her, Adele confessed in her caption, "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this."

Adele performs at The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 8, 2022 in London, England
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

She added, "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited."

The London native then pointed out: "I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"

Adele also shared that pre-performance nerves are nothing new for her, however, they hit differently this time around.

"I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don't know. But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career," she wrote, adding, "but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!"

Despite her jitters, she ended her caption by telling her fans, "I can't wait to see you out there x."

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Postponement in Tearful Video: 'We've Run Out of Time'

Adele announced the rescheduled dates for her residency back in July after she canceled shows due to behind-the-scenes production issues.

The "Easy on Me" singer said in part that she was aware that canceling her previously announced shows "was a horrible decision on my part" for many fans, "and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

Adele also admitted that she "tried my hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," the 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton in January. "People will see straight through me up on the stage. … I've never done anything like that in my life, and I'm not going to start now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she continued. "It is absolutely 100% happening this year."

Adele added, "It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Weekends with Adele will run for 32 shows, from Nov. 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023. Ticket information is available at ticketmaster.com, and more information can be found at Adele.com.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)
Adele 'Finally' Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency: 'More Excited Than Ever'
Adele
Adele Personally Apologizes to Fans Over FaceTime for Rescheduling Las Vegas Residency
Adele; Keith Urban
Keith Urban to Perform at Caesars Las Vegas on Some of Adele's Now-Nixed Residency Dates
glennon doyle, adele
Adele Will 'Free People' by Postponing Her Residency, Says Glennon Doyle: 'You Are a Beautiful Leader'
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways To Release Music: ‘There’s No Center Anymore’
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways to Release Music: 'There's No Center Anymore'
adele
Adele Reveals How We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly
Adele - I Drink Wine Music Video
Adele Floats Through a Forest, Flirts with 'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson in 'I Drink Wine' Video
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022
Adele Reveals the One Broadway Show She'd Consider Doing to Complete EGOT: 'Never Say Never'
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Extend Co-Headlining Tour with Two New Stadium Shows — See the Dates!
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce One-Night-Only Co-Headlining Show in Texas: 'Two Icons'
aylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"
Taylor Swift Announces Dates for 'Eras' Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'
Adele Says There Was No Soul in Her Las Vegas Residency. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Mario Sorrenti
Adele Says 'There Was Just No Soul' in Her Las Vegas Residency Before She Postponed: 'Worst Moment'
AMERICAN IDOL 517 (Top 7) In a special Mothers Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to American Idol to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. American Idol airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry Jokes That Her Viral Twitching Moment on Vegas Stage Is 'My Broken Doll Eye Party Trick'
Adele Shares BTS Pics Ahead of Highly Anticipated Performance
Adele Teases Kickoff to London Concert Series: 'Who's Ready for Tomorrow?'
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 Announces 2023 'M5LV' Las Vegas Residency — So Get Ready to 'Move Like Jagger'