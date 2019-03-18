Adam Levine Feels He's 'Benjamin Button-ing' at 40 as Behati Says He's Getting 'Sexier with Time'

PEOPLE’s former Sexiest Man Alive Adam Levine is 40 years old — and feeling better than ever.

“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful,” the Maroon 5 frontman — referencing Brad Pitt’s film in which a man ages backwards — joked to PEOPLE last month on set of The Voice. “Maybe I was born old!”

Once living the rock star life, Levine’s world has changed drastically since he wed model Behati Prinsloo nearly five years ago. The couple are doting parents to two daughters: Dusty, 2, and Gio, 13 months.

“He is an incredible dad and is very hands-on,” Prinsloo, 30, told PEOPLE earlier this month at 7 for All Mankind’s spring/summer 2019 launch party in L.A. “He’s so dedicated and excited. It’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.”

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Dusty

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel also credits her husband for helping her get back in shape after giving birth.

“Adam is a really crazy workout. He loves yoga, loves working out and taking care of himself, so he always motivates me. When he works out, I would go in to his trainer and he would work us both out,” she said.

Sharing her excitement for her husband’s milestone birthday, Prinsloo — who helped plan a blow-out bash with their family and friends — revealed she’s more attracted than ever to Levine.

“I definitely think the older he gets, the more he’s been taking care of himself, working out and doing yoga. He’s so aware. He also doesn’t drink much and is very much a workaholic,” said Prinsloo. “He works out, then he’s with family. He really is aging backwards and getting sexier with time!”