Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources

Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her.

On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up.

In his post, the musician denied claims he had physically cheated on Prinsloo, 34 — who is pregnant with Levine's third child — but acknowledged he had "crossed the line."

"He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though," says a Prinsloo source, who adds that the supermodel is still "100 percent committed to her family."

"Adam is very understanding about her feelings," the source adds. "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."

Meanwhile, another insider notes that every marriage has "its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake."

"He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work," adds the insider.

On Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed to have had a year-long affair with Levine in a viral TikTok video. Stroh did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Levine continued: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Levine and Prinsloo are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, and Gio Grace, 4.

In April, the Victoria's Secret model told The Zoe Report, "We're best friends and we have such similar interests. We try and put each other first. So we get our alone time in — but kids are crazy!"

The couple became engaged in July 2013 and married in July 2014.