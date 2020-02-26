Adam Levine Trolled Nick Jonas for His Spinach-Filled Teeth Immediately After Grammys Performance

It could be a while before Nick Jonas lives this one down.

On Tuesday, the singer, 27, spoke with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, reflecting on his show-stopping performance with brothers Joe and Kevin at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony last month.

Nick lamented that the Jonas Brothers‘ time onstage that night may forever be overshadowed by a stray piece of spinach that became lodged in his teeth — and noticeable to millions of viewers.

“Here’s the thing that’s really frustrating about this: first of all, there was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast, which I ate hours before,” he joked. “So the entire day, no one thought to be like, ‘Hey man, there’s something back there.'”

RELATED: Yes, Nick Jonas Knows He Had Something in His Teeth During Grammys Performance — See His Response

Nick, who called the flossing faux pas a “slight hiccup,” said he came off the stage that night only to find a text from fellow musician Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman, 40, was quick to heckle him for the greenery in his pearly whites.

“The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine,” said Nick. “He was like, ‘Nice performance — you had a little shmutz in your teeth.'”

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Explain Their Viral Kardashians TikTok — and Argue Over Why Joe Got to Be Kim!

Image zoom Nick Jonas and Adam Levine Christopher Polk/Getty; Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

He added: “It just goest to show you, you can be performing at the Grammys and be nominated and still have spinach in your teeth.”

Directly after the Jan. 26 performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Nick — during which the band performed their song “What a Man Gotta Do,” live for the first time, plus their single “Five More Minutes” — poked fun at the viral attention surrounding his mouth.

“So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight,” he tweeted, soon quipping, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom From left: Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, Jan. 26 Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Nick Jonas on Why Jonas Brothers Breaking Up Was Important to ‘Dream Scenario’ Reunion

During their performance, the Jonas’ wives Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner watched from the audience, sweetly singing and dancing along. The brothers were nominated in the pop/duo group performance category for their song “Sucker.”

Nick became a coach on NBC’s The Voice, the singing competition series on which Levine once appeared. The star announced his departure last May after 16 seasons on the show.

News of Jonas’ gig was revealed back it October. He now sits alongside fellow coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who suggested the two join forces.

“I am so excited about this,” Nick said at the time of the announcement. “… Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your ass. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”