Adam Levine on What He's Learned Coaching The Voice: 'I Had To Grow Up'

Adam Levine admits that before appearing as a coach on The Voice, he never considered himself mentor material.

“I was this single dude who never thought about helping anybody with their career because I was too hyper-focused on my own,” he says in PEOPLE’s 15 Seasons of The Voice special edition.

Levine, who is currently fighting it out with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson to create his perfect Voice team, says the most profound thing he learned on the show came early on, when he realized he had an area of expertise.

RELATED: The Voice Coaches Admit ‘Chair-Turner’s Remorse’ Happens Every Season

Trae Patton/NBC

“I kind of had to grow up a little bit,” says the 39-year-old rocker, “and do a job and provide a service for other people and teach them things I knew and play this crazy game.”

The coaches tell all in PEOPLE’s new special edition, 15 Seasons of The Voice, available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.

People

Host Carson Daly thinks Levine is “crazy” for feeling like he couldn’t teach others, while Shelton agrees that his prank-buddy had some work to do.

RELATED VIDEO: The Voice Outtakes: Did You Get That on Tape?

“Can I put emphasis on ‘grow up’?” he says.