Adam Levine Talks to Blake Shelton 'All the Time' After Leaving The Voice: 'We Keep in Touch'

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's bromance is alive and well.

While speaking with People (the TV Show!) to promote his new Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "Beautiful Mistakes," the Maroon 5 frontman, 41, said that he has remained close friends with the country star, 44, since leaving The Voice in 2019.

"We keep in touch constantly," Levine said. "We're always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it."

Levine recently reunited with Shelton — who is currently in the midst of coaching his 20th season of The Voice — in-person for the first time in nearly two years to shoot a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. The commercial shows Levine setting Shelton up on a blind date with his now-fiancée Gwen Stefani.

"They asked me to do it, and it was so funny 'cause I was kinda thinking to myself, 'Are they aware that I'm not on The Voice anymore?'" Levine said. "But the second I saw Blake it was as if no time had passed, because we talk all the time."

At his upcoming wedding to Stefani, 51, Shelton told PEOPLE last month that he wants Levine to provide the entertainment. "I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him," he said.

Next, Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates James Valentine, 42, PJ Morton, 39, Matt Flynn, 50, Sam Farrar, 42, and Jesse Carmichael, 41, will perform an American Express Unstaged concert on March 30. The band will also release the music video for "Beautiful Mistakes" soon, and Levine said it was "so epic" getting to shoot it with Megan.

"[She is] just a lovely human being," he said. "It was instant chemistry. [I] adore her. She's the best."

"We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do [this song] because we've had this great history of [collaborations]," he added. "We love being there in that moment to collaborate with someone like her."