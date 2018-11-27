Adam Levine Says He's 'Still Formulating a Lot of Things' Regarding Maroon 5's Super Bowl Show

Two months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Maroon 5 is set to perform at the Super Bowl, Adam Levine is remaining cryptic about his band’s plans amid a storm of controversy.

“I’m still formulating a lot of things,” Levine, 39, told Variety in a wide-ranging interview for their hitmakers issue.

More than 63,500 people have signed a Change.org petition asking the band to back out of the high-profile performance to support Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

Levine previously spoke only in hypothetical terms — joking that “whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it” — when Ellen DeGeneres asked him about the Super Bowl on her show in November.

Rihanna reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl when the slot was offered to her. “Yes, they asked her, and yes, she declined,” a source told PEOPLE in October, noting that her decision was likely linked to her support of Kaepernick.

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Levine opened up about Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5’s manager and Levine’s longtime friend, sudden death at age 40 in December.

“It was a tragedy foisted upon us and far and away one of the saddest moments of our lives, and personally of mine,” Levine said of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein‘s brother. “This is a kid I’ve known since we were in diapers. He was one of the most important people in my life from a very early age.”

Levine noted that he thinks about his late friend “every day.” Feldstein died of a pulmonary thromboembolism and deep leg vein thrombosis, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office’s online records.

“It will always be something that’s missing in my life,” Levine explained. “I break down; I cry. We built this together, and it will never be complete without him. But at the same time, we know he wants us to keep trucking.”

Levine has better news on the horizon when he celebrates his birthday in March — and he feels ready to turn 40 thanks in part to his happy home life with wife Behati Prinsloo and daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 9 months.

“Bring it!” he tells Variety of the milestone age. “I mean, I don’t know, what the f— else do I want? I’ve got a beautiful family, a beautiful wife, two beautiful babies, and I’ve got money in the bank, and I’m really happy with my career and my output and the person that I’ve become and the person that I hopefully will stay.”

Levine’s family played a role in inspiring his hit “Girls Like You.”

“I have two young daughters, and to think about them being mistreated at all — ever — made my blood boil,” he said. “So we went for it because I felt that as long as I stayed close to my heart with this concept, I could never go wrong. … In the video, I was doing it for my kids and my wife. If anyone doesn’t understand the intentions, f— ’em.”