The Maroon 5 frontman has previously shown a devout interest in working out, yoga and health

Adam Levine Shows Off Tattoos and Muscles in Instagram Photo He Deems 'Inappropriate'

Inappropriate alert!

On Sunday, Adam Levine posted a black and white photo of himself hanging from a door frame and captioned it "inappropriate."

In the photo, a strong Levine, 42, is shown wearing nothing but short, tight briefs — and has a camera emoji blocking his private area — as he shows off his muscles and various tattoos.

Levine has always been an avid fitness guru — and has previously shared his routines such as yoga and outdoor workouts with his fitness trainer.

In June, the Maroon 5 frontman shared a series of photos on Instagram of himself in different yoga poses.

"Another little impromptu yoga shoot with my dudes @chaddennisyoga and @hugh_lippe. So much fun! Thanks boys!" he captioned the photo.

A few days earlier, Levine's fitness trainer Austin Pohlen shared a video on Instagram giving fans an inside look at the singer's workout routine.

"I'm damn proud of @adamlevine and the work he's put in. We've been dialing in a lot of core work and consistently going heavier in weights each week," Pohlen shared in the caption, before going into detail about each part of the routine.

In May, Levine was joined by his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, 33, for a "couple's workout" — and Pohlen shared a video of the couple laughing as they complete various workouts together and individually.

Earlier this month, Prinsloo shared a rare family photo of time spent with her family this summer.

In the scenic shot, you'll find Levine and Prinsloo carrying their two daughters, Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 5 as they look out to an island in the distance.

"My whole heart, summer 2021," Prinsloo writes.