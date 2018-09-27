Adam Levine's Secret to Winning Over Contestants on The Voice? Getting the Last Word!

When it comes to persuading contestants on The Voice to join a team, veteran coach Adam Levine comes prepared with a battle plan.

“[Levine] has to have the last word,” Kelly Clarkson says in PEOPLE’s 15 Seasons of The Voice special edition.

“It’s a nice play,” she adds. “He wins a lot of people over.”

With The Voice in its 15th season, the coaches have learned certain tricks come in handy when it comes to wooing contestants. Levine, who currently has a total of three Voice wins, confirms that having the last word is “a technique we realized over time — usually whoever has the last word gets the person.”

Host Carson Daly reveals that he’s witnessed contestants go from leaning towards a certain coach to changing their minds after their blind audition.

“I’m with the families when this is all happening,” he tells PEOPLE. “There are times when I ask in that last minute, ‘Who are you going to pick?’ It was going one way the whole time… and then Adam will win them over.”

Levine and Clarkson join returning coaches Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson on The Voice, which premiered its latest season Monday on NBC.

