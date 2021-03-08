"It was instant chemistry," the Maroon 5 frontman says during his appearance on People (the TV Show!)

Adam Levine Says Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Just a Lovely Human Being': 'She's the Best'

In a recent interview with People (the TV Show!) from the set of their upcoming music video, the Maroon 5 frontman, 41, speaks highly of the Grammy nominee, 26, after the release of their new track "Beautiful Mistakes."

"She's amazing," says Levine, who was meeting Megan for the first time at the shoot. "We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do [this song] because we've had this great history of [collaborations]. We love being there in that moment to collaborate with someone like her."

Adds the star, "She was so epic on set. ... [She is] just a lovely human being ... It was instant chemistry. [I] adore her. She's the best."

Megan and Maroon 5 (comprised of bandmates Levine, James Valentine, 42, PJ Morton, 39, Matt Flynn, 50, Sam Farrar, 42, and Jesse Carmichael, 41) debuted "Beautiful Mistakes" on Wednesday.