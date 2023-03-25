Entertainment Music Adam Levine Pays Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo and 3 Kids During Las Vegas Residency Kickoff Maroon 5 kicked off their M5LV residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater on Friday evening By Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein Twitter Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!) People Editorial Guidelines and Brenton Blanchet Brenton Blanchet Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 25, 2023 12:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Adam Levine took some time to toast his wife and their three kids during the opening night of Maroon 5's new Las Vegas residency. During the Friday show, which took place at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater, Levine, 44, and his band put on a nearly two-hour set, and at one point the musician showed love for wife Behati Prinsloo and their children — daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, plus their newborn baby, whom they welcomed in January. Levine told the crowd amid the show's 20-plus song set how much he adored his four family members, explaining that he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them." His public display of admiration for Prinsloo, 34, and his kids came several months after a series of cheating accusations were made against the singer. Levine claimed at the time that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Marries Fiancée Alexis Novak: 'We Eloped' The Vegas residency, which Maroon 5 opened with "Animals" and "One More Night," also featured a string of the band's greatest hits, including an acoustic rendition of "She Will Be Loved" from Levine and guitarist James Valentine, a play-through of "Sugar" with pink confetti falling from the venue's ceiling and one song that Levine used to honor the band's late manager, Jordan "Jordi" Feldstein. While performing "Memories," Levine introduced the song as an ode to Feldstein, who died at age 40 after suffering a heart attack in 2017. The show also featured a video tribute to the manager, who was also the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. Levine also said at one point during the show that Feldstein "believed in the band when nobody else did." He added, "He was my protector, my champion." The opening night also featured a nod to Levine's parents, who watched the concert from within the venue's crowd. Maroon 5's M5LV shows — which will run throughout March and April, before picking back up in July and August — were announced back in September. Levine, Valentine and fellow bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn and PJ Morton recently wrapped up the North American leg of their world tour in August.