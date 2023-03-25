Adam Levine Pays Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo and 3 Kids During Las Vegas Residency Kickoff

Maroon 5 kicked off their M5LV residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater on Friday evening

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

and
Published on March 25, 2023 12:50 PM
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Adam Levine took some time to toast his wife and their three kids during the opening night of Maroon 5's new Las Vegas residency.

During the Friday show, which took place at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater, Levine, 44, and his band put on a nearly two-hour set, and at one point the musician showed love for wife Behati Prinsloo and their children — daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, plus their newborn baby, whom they welcomed in January.

Levine told the crowd amid the show's 20-plus song set how much he adored his four family members, explaining that he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

His public display of admiration for Prinsloo, 34, and his kids came several months after a series of cheating accusations were made against the singer.

Levine claimed at the time that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Vegas residency, which Maroon 5 opened with "Animals" and "One More Night," also featured a string of the band's greatest hits, including an acoustic rendition of "She Will Be Loved" from Levine and guitarist James Valentine, a play-through of "Sugar" with pink confetti falling from the venue's ceiling and one song that Levine used to honor the band's late manager, Jordan "Jordi" Feldstein.

While performing "Memories," Levine introduced the song as an ode to Feldstein, who died at age 40 after suffering a heart attack in 2017. The show also featured a video tribute to the manager, who was also the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

Levine also said at one point during the show that Feldstein "believed in the band when nobody else did." He added, "He was my protector, my champion."

The opening night also featured a nod to Levine's parents, who watched the concert from within the venue's crowd.

Maroon 5's M5LV shows — which will run throughout March and April, before picking back up in July and August — were announced back in September.

Levine, Valentine and fellow bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn and PJ Morton recently wrapped up the North American leg of their world tour in August.

