Adam Levine Recalls Giving Kelly Preston a 'Real French Kiss' in 'She Will Be Loved' Video

"I'll never forget it as long as I live," the singer said of his on-screen romance with Kelly Preston

The music video for Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" may have come out over a decade ago, but Adam Levine will never forget his passionate on-screen kiss with the late Kelly Preston.

The singer joined Tuesday's episode of the Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, where he recalled his experience filming the romantic video with the older actress.

In the 2009 video, Levine is dating a younger woman but ends up falling for her mother, played by Preston. The singer said he wanted either Diane Lane or Preston for the role.

"I fall in love with the mom. It's very Graduate-ty, very Graduate. That was the whole vibe. That is what I was trying to go for," Levine explained, comparing the video to the iconic Dustin Hoffman film of a similar plot.

Image zoom Maroon 5/YouTube

"When we sat there and I first met her, she was super cool," Levine recalled. "I remember I was nervous because not only had I not kissed a person I didn't know before that was definitely older than me and who I definitely for sure 100 percent even remember specifically doing s— to back in the day…Now I'm in the f—ing room with this person and I can't believe it."

While the experience was nervewracking for Levine, he said Preston made him "feel comfortable" while shooting the video.

When it came time to film the kiss, however, Levine remembered moving a little too fast.

"Right as we do it, I just kiss her, kiss her," he said. "I didn't know what a movie kiss was. I wouldn't say I jammed my tongue down her throat but I would say I gave her a real French kiss. I'll never forget it as long as I live."

"I go in to kiss her and she's like, 'Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa cowboy.' I was like 'What did I do?' She's like, 'You don't use the tongue,'" he recalled.

Levine, 41, teased that he wished he had footage of her initial reaction.

Looking back at the video, he added, "It was one of those isolated, beautiful experiences."

"The video wound up becoming this classic video that everyone loves," he said. "I never got to speak to her about it. Life goes on and obviously, we never crossed paths again. I was so sad to hear that news, man."

On July 12, Preston died following a two-year battle with breast cancer.