Adam Levine Reacts to Blake Shelton's Exit from 'The Voice' : 'It's About Time'

Adam Levine is speaking out about Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice.

The musicians were part of the NBC reality singing competition's original coaching panel, alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, until Levine's exit after season 16.

After Levine's 2019 departure from the show, various stars have appeared as coaches, including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Nick Jonas, and more, leaving Shelton, 46, as the only original star on the panel.

Blake Shelton. Trae Patton/NBC

After Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October, making the current season his last, Levine, 43, spoke out for the first time since the announcement outside of Sunday's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It's about time!"

Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total.

His longevity on the hit NBC show is something he touched on while announcing his departure through a lengthy Instagram post.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," penned Shelton in a statement shared in October. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Misses Adam Levine on The Voice but Gwen Stefani Helps Make It 'Fun'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.