Adam Levine Reacts to Blake Shelton's Exit from 'The Voice' : 'It's About Time'

The Maroon 5 frontman left his position as a coach for the hit singing competition in 2019, leaving Shelton as the only original coach on the series

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 07:59 PM
adam-levine-blake-shelton-the-voice.jpg
NBC.

Adam Levine is speaking out about Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice.

The musicians were part of the NBC reality singing competition's original coaching panel, alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, until Levine's exit after season 16.

After Levine's 2019 departure from the show, various stars have appeared as coaches, including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Nick Jonas, and more, leaving Shelton, 46, as the only original star on the panel.

blake shelton
Blake Shelton. Trae Patton/NBC

After Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October, making the current season his last, Levine, 43, spoke out for the first time since the announcement outside of Sunday's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It's about time!"

Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total.

His longevity on the hit NBC show is something he touched on while announcing his departure through a lengthy Instagram post.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," penned Shelton in a statement shared in October. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Misses Adam Levine on The Voice but Gwen Stefani Helps Make It 'Fun'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

Related Articles
Blake shelton
What Blake Shelton Has Said About Why He's Leaving 'The Voice'
THE VOICE -- “The Blind Auditions, Part 7” Episode 2207 -- Pictured: Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from ''The Voice' ' After 23 Seasons: 'Hell of a Ride'
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani on Why It's 'Good' for Her If Husband Blake Shelton Wins His Last Two 'Voice' Seasons
blake shelton
Blake Shelton Jokingly Demands an Array of Requests for His 'The Voice' Retirement Gifts
Blake Shelton's Voice Team 'Absolutely' Want to Win His Last Season for Him
Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Contestants Say They 'Absolutely' Want to Win His Penultimate Season for Him
John Legend, Blake Shelton
John Legend Says Blake Shelton Is the 'Heart and Soul' of 'The Voice' : 'We're All Going to Miss Him'
Chance the Rapper Argues with Blake Shelton on The Voice After Blocking Him from a Soulful Contestant
Chance the Rapper Argues with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' After Blocking Him from a Soulful Contestant
Reba McEntire Joins The Voice as a Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire to Appear on Season 23 of 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
The Voice Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Wants to Start a Band Called 'Different Directions' with Niall Horan, Their Fellow 'Voice' Coaches
Watch Niall Horan Do His Best Blake Shelton Impression in a Preview of The Voice Season 23
Watch Niall Horan Do His Best Blake Shelton Impression in a Preview of 'The Voice' Season 23
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Gwen Stefani wishing Blake Shelton a Happy Valentine's Day
Gwen Stefani Wishes a Happy Valentine's Day to 'My Cowboy' Blake Shelton: 'Love U'
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring Barmaggedon 'Keg Kurling' to The Voice: Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton Rollout
Blake Shelton on Rebalancing Life with Gwen Stefani and His 3 Stepsons: 'I Don't Want Any Regrets'
Blake Shelton Gives 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice After Her Artists Compete in Voice Knockouts
Blake Shelton Offers 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice on 'Complicated' 'Voice' Knockouts Decision
The Voice
'Voice' Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend Are the 'Oddest Couple' as They Spoof '70s Sitcom