Will Maroon 5 Perform at the Super Bowl? Adam Levine 'Can Neither Confirm Nor Deny’

Adam Levine is playing coy.

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, the lead singer of Maroon 5, 39, spoke about the “rumors” that his band will be the headlining act for the upcoming 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. When prompted by his host, he jokingly responded, “What the hell are you talking about?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then the father of two quickly pivoted: “It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor. And the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Maroon 5 will headline the iconic gig. In response, the NFL issued a statement at the time that read: “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Will Cardi B Perform at the Super Bowl with Maroon 5? Fans Certainly Hope So

Later in the interview, the musician made several allusions to the fact that he would be taking the stage — all with a slight smile.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind, at halftime and it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is,” he said. “Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Maroon 5 Set to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show: Source

“If it were me, I’d be excited, I’d be nervous,” Levine quipped. “It’s like a billion, gajillion, bazillion people, and so if I were doing it, which can’t confirm or deny … I just can’t wait to watch.”

Adam Levine Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Gives Adam Levine Two Smooches During The Voice — Watch the Bromantic Moment

This would be the band’s first-ever Super Bowl performance. Last year’s halftime show featured Justin Timberlake — for the second time — and 2017 was headlined by Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.