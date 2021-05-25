Adam Levine Makes His Return to The Voice Set — and Blake Shelton Can't Stop Texting Him
The Maroon 5 frontman will mark his return to The Voice set with a performance of "Beautiful Mistakes" during Tuesday night's finale
Adam Levine is making his return to The Voice.
The Maroon 5 frontman, 42, is set to appear during the hit NBC singing competition series' season 20 finale on Tuesday to perform his hit "Beautiful Mistakes" with his bandmates. The appearance will be Levine's first on the show since he left his longtime job as a coach 2019.
While there, Levine will also reunite with his best frenemy Blake Shelton, whom he appears with in a recorded clip for the show's cold open.
In a sneak peek of the clip, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Shelton, 44, is shown texting Levine incessantly as he waits for his arrival on set.
"Hey, hi. I'm here. I told you I was going to be here," Levine — sporting a hot pink mohawk — says as he walks on screen.
"I know I was just texting and saying I can't wait to see you," Shelton says before making Levine pose for a selfie.
Levine then says deadpan to the camera, "I'm so glad to be back."
RELATED: Adam Levine Talks to Blake Shelton 'All the Time' After Leaving The Voice: 'We Keep in Touch'
Even as Levine makes his way inside for the show, Shelton is caught up in texting him — that is, until Levine sends a text to him saying that "the show's starting, idiot."
Levine previously told PEOPLE that he and the country star have remained close friends despite the fact that they no longer work together on the show.
"We keep in touch constantly," Levine said. "We're always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it."
RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Was Shocked Gwen Stefani Drove a 'Minivan to Work' — and Says Adam Levine 'Owes' Them a Wedding
Earlier this year, Levine — who is set to release the new Maroon 5 album Jordi on June 11 — reunited with Shelton in-person for the first time in nearly two years to shoot a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. The commercial showed Levine setting Shelton up on a blind date with his now-fiancée Gwen Stefani.
"They asked me to do it, and it was so funny 'cause I was kinda thinking to myself, 'Are they aware that I'm not on The Voice anymore?'" Levine said. "But the second I saw Blake it was as if no time had passed, because we talk all the time."
At his upcoming wedding to Stefani, 51, Shelton told PEOPLE in February that he wants Levine to provide the entertainment. "I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him," he said.
In addition to Levine's set, The Voice finale will feature performances by Stefani, Justin Bieber, Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, Kelsea Ballerini and Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat.
Shelton and his fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend will also perform with their final artists.
The Voice's live season 20 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
