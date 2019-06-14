Adam Levine Was Looking to Leave The Voice 4 Years Ago: 'He Was Just Tired,' Ryan Tedder Says

Adam Levine had his mind set on departing from The Voice years before his shocking exit announcement in May.

Songland‘s Ryan Tedder, who has produced music for Levine and many more music stars, revealed on Thursday’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he was approached by NBC with the possibilities of replacing the Maroon 5 frontman.

“I initially got pitched four years ago on potentially replacing Adam on The Voice because he was just tired. He was like, ‘I think I’m going to step off for a minute.’ They called to see if I would do it,” Tedder, 39, recalled.

“And before I could even decide, they called back and said, ‘False alarm. He’s back on but we have this other show that you might be better for,’ ” the three-time Grammy winner and OneRepublic frontman said.

Tedder previously joined The Voice in November 2013 during season 5 as the show’s first-ever in-house producer and songwriter. That same season, the star — who has worked with Adele, Beyoncé, Leona Lewis, Paul McCartney and Carrie Underwood — also served as the mentor.

Songland, which features Tedder and fellow songwriting producers Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, is co-executive produced by Levine, who confirmed his departure after starring on The Voice since it first aired in 2011.

Levine, 40, will be replaced by returning judge and Blake Shelton‘s girlfriend Gwen Stefani when season 17 of The Voice returns in the fall with Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the red chairs.

Levine previously opened up about his decision to leave in a lengthy note on Instagram.

“For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING,” he told fans of the gig, which lasted over eight years and 16 seasons.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the father of two is also looking forward to Stefani re-joining the show.

“It’s bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair,” the source said.

In addition, the source revealed that there is “no bad blood” between Levine and the judges.

“[Leaving the show] is something he’s been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time,” says a source close to Levine. “It’s just time for him to leave.”