Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice After 16 Seasons — and Gwen Stefani Is Taking His Spot

Adam Levine is saying goodbye to The Voice.

After 16 seasons on NBC’s hit singing competition, the Maroon 5 frontman, 40, and father of two has decided to leave the show.

Carson Daly, who hosts The Voice, announced the news Friday morning on Today — saying the “beloved coach and friend” would be missed.

Levine was one of the original coaches who launched The Voice when it premiered in April 2011, sitting on the show’s iconic red chairs alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. He and Shelton have remained on the show ever since, though other coaches have rotated.

The most current lineup includes John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, both of whom are returning for season 17.

Over the course of his 16 seasons, Levine has won the show three times: first in season 1, with Javier Colon, and then again in season 5 (Tessanne Chin) and season 9 (Jordan Smith).

He’s also developed a hilarious frenemy relationship with Shelton, which many credit with part of the show’s success.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family,” Daly, 45, said on Today, praising Levine for “inspiring many of the artists who he worked so closely with over the years” and helping launch The Voice. “Of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Fellow coaches were quick to offer their thoughts via social media.

Clarkson, 37, shared a few sentiments on Twitter, writing, “Found out last night about Adam leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there. To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

Close pal Shelton, 42, was having a tough time accepting the news. “Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore,” he wrote. “After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Shelton won’t miss Levine too much, though. Replacing the “Moves Like Jagger” singer will be someone else close to Shelton’s heart: his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Stefani, 49, met Shelton when she previously coached back in season 7. She returned to coach season 9 and season 12.

The show issued a statement Friday morning. “Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ‘see you soon,’ never ‘goodbye,'” The Voice Twitter account posted. “Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John, and Blake on The Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our heartfelt gratitude to Adam!”

Shortly after, Levine addressed his departure directly in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “there’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

“Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis.”

Levine then sent a special message to his BFF. “And, BLAKE F—IN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

He closed by telling fans his decision was simply because it was “time to move on.” ” And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam”

Other stars who have sat in the coaching chair over the years have included Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Shakira, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Hudson.

Legend, who made his coaching debut on The Voice on season 16, ended up winning the competition with his pick: songstress Maelyn Jarmon.

It’s been a busy few years for Levine and his band Maroon 5. The band have been touring their latest album, Red Pill Blues, since May 2018, with the final concert dates currently scheduled through June 14. In February, the band performed at the Super Bowl.

Levine also has a busy personal life. He and wife Behati Prinsloo have been married for nearly five years, and are doting parents to two daughters: Dusty Rose, 2½, and Gio Grace, 15 months.