The singer was grabbed by a fan during his performance with Maroon 5 at the Hollywood Bowl's We Can Survive concert

Adam Levine Is Unimpressed After Fan Rushes at Him During Maroon 5 Performance: Watch

Adam Levine was not prepared for his latest run-in with a fan.

In a viral TikTok video, the 42-year-old singer was far from excited when a fan came up to him during his Maroon 5 performance at the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert for the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The band was performing their hit song "Sunday Morning" at the Oct. 23 event when a female fan rushed the stage and grabbed onto Levine mid-song. "Adam Levine was not having it💀," the TikTok user, Luis Peñaloza, wrote on his video.

In the clip, the singer was visibly shocked, mouthing "f---" before physically shaking off the incident. After the woman was taken off stage by security, Levine knocked over his mic stand as he walked to the opposite end of the stage and continued singing, seen in another fan's full video.

"Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday💀," Peñaloza captioned the post, which has since gained nearly 7 million views.

Many fans have commented under the viral video defending the star's reaction after several people criticized his response and wrote Levine should be more "humble" with fans.

"He doesn't even have to be humbled...a random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic. He acted the right way, yall just want to make him bad," one person wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another TikTok user commented, "Why are people saying 'humble yourself' literally no one would want a stranger to run up to them and touch them😅."

Along with Maroon 5's performance at the concert, the annual event also featured performances from Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, Doja Cat, and Coldplay.